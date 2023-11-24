Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Worthington Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

