Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Buys A$142,520.00 in Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO – Get Free Report) insider Steven Aldrich acquired 1,400 shares of Xero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$101.80 ($66.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,520.00 ($93,763.16).

Xero Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Get Xero alerts:

Xero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.