Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.