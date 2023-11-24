XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $17.42

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.30. XPeng shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 2,863,007 shares trading hands.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in XPeng by 24.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in XPeng by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

