Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.00

Shares of Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149.33 ($1.87), with a volume of 990750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.86).

Zegona Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($25,019.39). 32.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.