1,585,161 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after buying an additional 196,371 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 571,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after buying an additional 261,575 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,365,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

