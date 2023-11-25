ABCMETA (META) Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $733,225.03 and approximately $6.15 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.66 or 1.00147637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000843 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003966 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000755 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

