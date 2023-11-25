Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,208.28

Aberforth Smaller Companies (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,208.28 ($15.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.26). Aberforth Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,298 ($16.24), with a volume of 93,543 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,233.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Insider Activity at Aberforth Smaller Companies

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 2,472 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.04 ($37,328.96). In other Aberforth Smaller Companies news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.10) per share, with a total value of £29,837.04 ($37,328.96). Also, insider Richard Davidson purchased 2,500 shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,158 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £28,950 ($36,219.19). Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

