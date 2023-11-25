Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 568.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.43. The company had a trading volume of 942,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,605. The company has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $624.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.69 and its 200 day moving average is $507.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.