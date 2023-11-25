Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lessened by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.31. 19,001,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,303,700. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.