Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

