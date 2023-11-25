AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. AGCO has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.