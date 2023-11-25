American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 578,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Express worth $219,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,125,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,047,000 after buying an additional 96,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 588,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $102,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.