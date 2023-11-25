Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

