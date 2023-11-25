Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price at $7.97

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 147.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in GoodRx by 207.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GoodRx by 2,602.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $42,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.