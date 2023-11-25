Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) PT at $18.13

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLNK

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.79 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.83.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.73 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $310,764.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,416,000 after buying an additional 298,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 253,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 321,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.