Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $152.88

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

