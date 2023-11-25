Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Shawn Cross Sells 110,802 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn Cross sold 110,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $17,728.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,279.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shawn Cross sold 90,447 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $14,471.52.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Shawn Cross sold 1,253 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $263.13.

On Friday, September 29th, Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $31,033.60.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

