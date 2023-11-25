Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

