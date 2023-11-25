Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

AROC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

