Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) COO Andrew J. Wise Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) COO Andrew J. Wise acquired 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $24,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,181.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

