Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,130 ($14.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Avon Protection to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

AVON stock opened at GBX 838 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. Avon Protection has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,204 ($15.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 742.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 786.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is 180,000.00%.

In related news, insider Rich Cashin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($100,087.58). In related news, insider Victor Chavez bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,391.97). Also, insider Rich Cashin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($100,087.58). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,042 shares of company stock worth $16,779,689. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

