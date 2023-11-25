AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ROP stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $525.59. 280,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,944. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $531.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

