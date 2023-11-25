AXQ Capital LP Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in State Street by 11.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. 797,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.