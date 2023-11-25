AXQ Capital LP Makes New $257,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 13,037,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,688,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

