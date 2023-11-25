AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,300 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.96. 895,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,343. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

