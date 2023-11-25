B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,127 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

