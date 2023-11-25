B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.35. 103,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.78. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

