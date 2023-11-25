B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $252.18. 435,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,746. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

