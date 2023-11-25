B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 17,912 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,932. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

