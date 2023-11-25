B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 7,124 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. 1,059,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

