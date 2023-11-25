B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 19,183 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 1.1 %

Yum China stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 2,444,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,175. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

