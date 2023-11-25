B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $241.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

