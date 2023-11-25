Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.40.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

