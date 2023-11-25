Barclays Cuts Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 6,000 ($75.07) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($78.82) to GBX 5,800 ($72.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.58) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,822.86 ($72.85).

AHT stock opened at GBX 4,779 ($59.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,555.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,927.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,386 ($54.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.22).

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.73), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,709,746.03). Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

