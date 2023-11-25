Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. HSBC upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

