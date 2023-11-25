BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Price Performance

Shares of BIMI International Medical stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BIMI International Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BIMI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Further Reading

