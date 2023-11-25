BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.69.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $180.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $188.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.