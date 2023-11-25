Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00039834 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

