Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

