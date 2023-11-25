BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BKCC stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

