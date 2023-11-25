Boltwood Capital Management Has $5.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 199.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.70. 909,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,997. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.94.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.