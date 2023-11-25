Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 26,300 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 853,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

