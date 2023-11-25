Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,411 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $44,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 19,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.