Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,003 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.0 %

ADM opened at $74.32 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

