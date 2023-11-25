Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $31,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $127.44 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

