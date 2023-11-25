Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.48.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

