BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of BRF by 110.1% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 3,594,857 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF



BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

