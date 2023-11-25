Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of TransUnion worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 563.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $214,664. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.4 %

TRU stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,508. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.