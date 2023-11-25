Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.63. 248,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

